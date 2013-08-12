What She Rock’d: Adrienne Bailon In Topshop Animal Print Skinny Trousers

Posted on

Adrienne Bailon attended the G-Shock “Shock The World” party, at Basketball City in NYC last week – the same night she hit Chaka Pilgrim‘s birthday bash. She arrived at the event in Topshop Animal Print Skinny Trousers ($84), which she rock’d with a white corset and blazer, and nude sandals. Catch a few more pics from the red carpet/leopard print skinnies inside.

Would you rock ’em?

Photos: GettyImages/Topshop

One thought on “What She Rock’d: Adrienne Bailon In Topshop Animal Print Skinny Trousers

