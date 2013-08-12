What She Rock’d: Adrienne Bailon In Topshop Animal Print Skinny Trousers

Adrienne Bailon attended the G-Shock “Shock The World” party, at Basketball City in NYC last week – the same night she hit Chaka Pilgrim‘s birthday bash. She arrived at the event in Topshop Animal Print Skinny Trousers ($84), which she rock’d with a white corset and blazer, and nude sandals. Catch a few more pics from the red carpet/leopard print skinnies inside.
Would you rock ’em?
Photos: GettyImages/Topshop
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!