What She Rock’d: Adrienne Bailon In Topshop Animal Print Skinny Trousers

Adrienne Bailon attended the G-Shock “Shock The World” party, at Basketball City in NYC last week – the same night she hit Chaka Pilgrim‘s birthday bash. She arrived at the event in Topshop Animal Print Skinny Trousers ($84), which she rock’d with a white corset and blazer, and nude sandals. Catch a few more pics from the red carpet/leopard print skinnies inside.



Would you rock ’em?

Photos: GettyImages/Topshop