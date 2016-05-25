What He Rock’d: Usher’s PUMA x Dee And Ricky Green Velcro Basket Sneakers

Usher performed at the Bad Boy Family Reunion Concert over the weekend, and before hitting the stage, he was spotted out rockin’ a pair of PUMA x Dee and Ricky Green Velcro Basket Sneakers ($100). The shoe features a collection of Velcro letters that can stick to every inch of the shoe, woven Dee and Ricky lining and an allover patterned inner lining. Usher rock’d the kicks with black jeans and a white graphic tee. Get another look inside.





Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Usher – Instagram/ Dee & Ricky