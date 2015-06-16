What He Rock’d: Meek Mill In Kenzo Tiger Sweatshirt Neon Green

Meek Mill hit the stage at this year’s Summer Jam in a Kenzo Tiger Sweatshirt Neon Green ($325). The light cotton sweatshirt features a tiger embroidered front panel, and a ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem. The”Check” MC rock’d the neon green sweat top with a pair of ripped white jeans. Take another look with pics inside (Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and Future spotted).

meek-mill-kenzo-tiger-sweatshirt-neon-green-christal_rock meek-mill-kenzo-tiger-sweatshirt-neon-green-03-christal_rock meek-mill-kenzo-tiger-sweatshirt-neon-green-01-christal_rock kenzo-tiger-sweatshirt-neon-green-christal_rock meek-mill-kenzo-tiger-sweatshirt-neon-green-05-christal_rockWould you rock it?

Photos: Meek Mill – Instagram/ Rap-Up

