What He Rock’d: Gucci Mane’s Moschino Men Long Sleeve Sweater

gucci-mane-moschino-men-long-sleeve-sweater-08-christal_rock

When heading out and about recently, Gucci Mane posed it up in a Moschino Men Long Sleeve Sweater ($550). The lightweight sweater features a multicolored print at its front and a solid black back. La Flare rock’d it with black leather pants and a colorful pair of studded sneakers. Get another look inside.

Would you rock it?

Photos: Gucci Mane – Instagram/ Moschino

