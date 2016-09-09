What He Rock’d: Gucci Mane’s Moschino Men Long Sleeve Sweater

When heading out and about recently, Gucci Mane posed it up in a Moschino Men Long Sleeve Sweater ($550). The lightweight sweater features a multicolored print at its front and a solid black back. La Flare rock’d it with black leather pants and a colorful pair of studded sneakers. Get another look inside.



Photos: Gucci Mane – Instagram/ Moschino