What He Rock’d: Fabolous In ﻿Freedom of Speech NYC Martin Tee

While rockin’ the stage at Brooklyn’s 12th Annual Hip Hop Festival, Faboulous opted for a Freedom of Speech NYC Martin Tee “Limited VTG Purple” ($90).  The T-Shirt features photos of Martin Lawrence and the cast of the classic ’90s sitcom at its front, and names of the cast and those who made guest appearances on its back. The Brooklyn native paired the tee with distressed denim jeans and a white baseball cap. Get another look inside.

Would you rock it?

Photos: Fabolous/ Freedom of Speech NYC – Instagram

