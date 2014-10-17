What He Rock’d: August Alsina’s Hood By Air Hooded Zip Sweatshirt

august-alsina-hood-by-air-hooded-zip-sweatshirt-christal_rock

As he headed to catch a flight to Maryland for Bowie State University’s Homecoming, August Alsina rock’d a Hood By Air Hooded Zip Sweatshirt ($540).

The black and white hoodie features contrast heat-transfer stripes, zippers at the shoulders that can be undone to remove the sleeves, and the hood can be unzipped to lay flat across your back.

“.focused #BowieState2night,” he wrote, with his oversized Louis Vuitton bag in tow. He was set to rock BSU’s 150Degree’s Homecoming concert last night, along with Lil Boosie and Yo Gotti.

Catch more pics below..

august-alsina-in-hood-by-air-zip-hooded-sweatshirt-christal_rock
august-alsina-hood-by-air-hooded-zip-sweatshirt-01-christal_rock august-alsina-hood-by-air-hooded-zip-sweatshirt-02-christal_rock august-alsina-hood-by-air-hooded-zip-sweatshirt-christal_rock
Would you rock it?

Photos: Instagram/ Opening Ceremony

