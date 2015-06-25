Watch: Tyga’s ‘Kingin With Tyga’ Reality Series Trailer

Tyga has a new reality show, Kingin with Tyga, premiering on MTV2 next month. The first official trailer for the series has hit the net, and it finds the “Hookah” rapper introducing his crew, and giving a peek into his lavish lifestyle.

“Ayo it’s Tyga. Welcome to my kingdom,” he says as the clip kicks off. “So you know me from being a rapper. Or, maybe you’re one of my Instagram followers. Now, you get to ride with me.. gon’ take my imagination to the next level.”

There’s a zebra, tiger, private jet and more spotted in the nearly minute and a half preview. “We gon’ do some crazy things,” he adds.

The show premieres July 24 at 11:30p ET, on MTV2.