Watch: Tamar Braxton’s ‘If I Don’t Have You’ Video (Starring NeNe Leakes & More)

Tamar Braxton enlists NeNe Leakes, Shateria Moragne-el, and Malika and Khadijah Haqq for her “If I Don’t Have You” video. The ladies play workers at a fancy brothel – with NeNe assuming the role of the Madam. The former “Housewives” star has to get her Misses together in a scene at the beginning of the clip. “Don’t do me.. do the Johns,” she scoffs.

Tamar switches up her look throughout the visuals — from a blonde ‘do.. to long, dark and thick locks. And, along with her elegant dress, she slips into a couple of sexy numbers. As the camera makes it way through the house, you’ll spot a cameo from Tamar’s mother Evelyn.

In dishing on the inspiration behind the song, the Tamar & Vince star shares:

It’s about being transparent and it’s about being open and honest with the person that you love. It’s just saying, ‘If I don’t have you in my life, I don’t have anything!’ Because sometimes we say things that we don’t mean, and people can get the wrong message by having an argument or not being able to express ourselves, so this song is just something that you can just play and let it talk for you.

Her upcoming album, Calling All Lovers (which features “If I Don’t Have You”), “is not about just one type of love,” she says. “It’s about loving yourself, it’s about the lover who’s trying to find love. It’s about the lover who’s in love with someone and they don’t necessarily love them back. It’s all of us — everybody who wants to be loved, honey.”

Calling All Lovers is scheduled to be released on July 31st.

Watch the Darren Craig-directed video below..