Watch “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” Ep. 5

In this week’s episode, T.I. is headed on a promo run and is also asked to be the Grand Marshall of the Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago…he accepts, and insists that his First Lady comes along (who insists that she brings along Shekinah).

When they arrive in Chicago, T.I. takes care of business, while Tiny decides it would be a good idea for her and Shekinah to shop and sightsee. But Shekinah has other plans, as she’s on a mission to find Oprah and refuses to focus on anything but that. Does she locate her? Check out episode 5 after the jump to find out.

Sorry, video removed.