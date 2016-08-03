Watch: Serena Williams Gives Twerk Lessons In New Video

Serena Williams is SELF magazine’s September cover star, and along with her feature in the mag, the tennis champion is giving a lesson on twerking. Rockin’ a yellow crop top and blue tights, she starts out with “The Warm Up,” and then moves to the “Transitioner,” “The Wind” and a “Basic Shake.”

“Everyone does twerking, everyone should at some point do a twerk,” she says in the clip.

If you missed her SELF feature check that out here, and watch Serena get her twerk on in the vid below.