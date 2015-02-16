Watch: Omarion Teases “Post To Be” Video (Ft. Chris Brown & Jhene Aiko)

The video for Omarion‘s “Post to Be” (featuring Jhene Aiko and Chris Brown) is on it’s way. Maybach O took to Instagram earlier to day to tease fans with two clips. The video finds the trio together in front of an all white backdrop, and also cuts to each of them rockin’ solo scenes. The MMG crooner served as co-director for the vid. Get a sneak peek inside.

A video posted by Mr O (@1omarion) on Feb 16, 2015 at 11:30am PST