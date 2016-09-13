Watch: New Trailer For Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Tupac Shakur‘s death, and with the All Eyez on Me biopic on its way, Morgan Creek and Open Road Films are offering another sneak peek with a new trailer.

The nearly two-minute look finds the iconic rapper, played by Demetrius Shipp, Jr., at odds with police, and there’s also scenes giving a glimpse of his lavish lifestyle – from hopping off a private jet to getting stacks of cash

His mother, Afeni Shakur (played by Danai Gurira), is there warning her son about the bullseye on his back.

The movie also portrays Dominic L. Santana as Suge Knight, Annie Ilonzeh as Kidada Jones and Jamal Woolard as the Notorious B.I.G. (Woolard also played Biggie in the Notorious biopic).

According to ScreenRant, All Eyez on Me is tentatively slated for release in U.S. theaters on November 11th.

Watch below..