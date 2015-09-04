Watch Me: Tamar Braxton Hits The ‘Whip’ & ‘Nae Nae’ [Video]

As she gears up for Dancing with the Stars’ latest season, Tamar Braxton flexes her Whip/Nae Nae skills. The show asked all of the dancers to perform the dance craze, and Tamar was up for the challenge.

It was announced this week that the Braxton Family Values and The Real co-host will be appearing on the “DWTS,” with Valentin Chmerkovskiy serving as her partner.

Iconic singer, Chaka Khan, will also hit the dance floor for Season 21 of the show.

Watch Tamar get it to Silento‘s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” here: