Watch: Keke Palmer Dances To Desiigner’s ‘Panda’ And Drake’s ‘Controlla’

As she gears up for the release of some new music of her own, Keke Palmer rocks to Desiigner‘s “Panda” and Drake‘s “Controlla,” in a new dance video she released.

The singer, actress and talk show host and her crew take things to what looks to be a mechanic’s shop , where they show off some slick choreography – before hitting the beach, where she flaunts her toned tummy in a bikini top and distressed denim shorts.

Keke debuted the visuals via PAPER, and when asked if she tries to give it her own spin, she replied:

Definitely try to give it my own spin. I think that’s what it’s all about. I think it’s all about giving a way to express what I see is going on in my culture. But even with the “Work” dance video, I did a totally different thing from what the song is about and what it feels like. You hear the song and you think hot and reggae, but instead we did a freezer and made it icy — we made it icy hot. So, it’s just all about taking what you like about something and flipping it on its head or turning it into something else. Like with my “Down In The DM” video, it was all about kind of inviting the essence of the song into my world so we were like ok let’s have me on the phone and have the dancers come out of my DMs.

Being that she has her own music in the works, Keke says she sees the dance videos as a way to “keep my fans a part of my [creative] process while also getting prepared for touring, performances, and stuff like that.”

Check it out below..

Photo: Keke Palmer – Instagram