Watch: ‘Hidden Figures’ Trailer Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer & Janelle Monáe

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe star in 20th Century FOX’s upcoming movie, Hidden Figures.

The studio has now released the trailer for the inspiring film, based on the untold true story of brilliant African American women working at NASA — Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) — who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit in 1962.

Hidden Figures’ cast also includes Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge and Glen Powell.

The movie hits the big screen on January, 13 2017.

Photo: 20th Century FOX

via THR