Watch: Drake’s ‘Child’s Play’ Video Featuring Tyra Banks

Drake hits the rip club to get his mind off his woman, in the accompanying visuals for his Views track “Child’s Play.”

The video starts out with him dining at The Cheesecake Factory with his his leading lady, played by Tyra Banks. He forgets his phone at the table (he realizes he messed up while in the bathroom), and when he gets back, she’s in a not-so-good mood, after discovering he’s been cheating on her.

Tyra gives her man a piece of her mind, before leaving him behind with a face full of cheesecake. His boy calls him up to hit V Live strip club in Houston to get his mind off his girl, and there Drizzy leaves the dancers with a floor full of money.

There’s cameos from Jas and J. Prince, Jr., as well as Texas Hammer, Jr.

Spiff TV, who co-directed the clip with Drake, called it epic. “Drake had the vision and it’s gonna be special,” he told Billboard. “Like the way Michael Jackson used to shoot his videos. Together, we killed the s–t.”

Watch the 6 God take H-Town below..