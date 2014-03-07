Watch: Beyonce’s Priceless Reaction As Blue Ivy Says “Hi Mommy” During GRAMMY Rehearsal

While on stage rehearsing “Drunk in Love” for her GRAMMY performance, Beyoncé received some very special assistance from her daughter Blue Ivy. As she reached the part in the song where she sings “surfboard,” Blue can be heard over the music, adding in the word herself. Once Bey says “Hi Blue Blue” – with the sweetest voice Blue says “Hi mommy,” leading to a priceless reaction from her mom.

