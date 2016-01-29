Watch: Beyoncé Stars In Coldplay’s ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ Video

Beyoncé appears as a stunning Bollywood star, in the video for her collaboration with Coldplay, “Hymn for the Weekend.”

The colorful clip, shot in India, finds Chris Martin running through the streets with some of the residents, and Bey gracing a theater screen as well as the screen of televisions throughout the city.

Beyoncé is set to perform with the band during the Super Bowl halftime show next month.

Watch below..