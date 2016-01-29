Watch: Beyoncé Stars In Coldplay’s ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ Video

Posted on by

beyonce-in-coldplay-hymn-for-the-weekend-video-christal_rock (1) beyonce-in-coldplay-hymn-for-the-weekend-video-christal_rock (2) beyonce-in-coldplay-hymn-for-the-weekend-video-christal_rock (3)

Beyoncé appears as a stunning Bollywood star, in the video for her collaboration with Coldplay, “Hymn for the Weekend.”

The colorful clip, shot in India, finds Chris Martin running through the streets with some of the residents, and Bey gracing a theater screen as well as the screen of televisions throughout the city.

Beyoncé is set to perform with the band during the Super Bowl halftime show next month.

Watch below..

You May Also Like

Watch: Beyoncé’s ‘Sorry Video (Featuring Serena Williams)
Beyoncé Drops Surprise ‘Formation’ Video, Blue Ivy Makes An Appearance
Watch: Madonna’s ‘B*tch I’m Madonna’ Video, Starring Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, K...
Beyoncé And Nicki Minaj’s ‘Feeling Myself’ Video Debuts On TIDAL

One thought on “Watch: Beyoncé Stars In Coldplay’s ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ Video

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *