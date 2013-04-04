Watch: Beyonce Previews New Song In Pepsi “Mirrors” Commercial

“Embrace your past, but live for now.”
Yesterday, Beyoncé posted a clip to her website with the message #BeyHereNow – with today’s date following. This morning she debuted a new brand new Pepsi commercial.
Titled “Mirrors,” the commercial features Bey embracing her past. While dancing in a room full of mirrors, she takes a break to grab a Pepsi. After taking a drink, she finds herself looking into the mirror at her image from her video “Bootylicious,”- followed by others such as, “Crazy In Love,” “Single Ladies,” and “Love On Top.” She also previews a new song titled “Grown Woman” as she travels back in time with some of her old dance moves (and adds a new routine as well).
Check it out in the video below..
Pingback: Spotted: Beyonce & Jay-Z Celebrate Fifth Anniversary In Cuba | christalrocK.com
Pingback: Beyonce Rocks Paris Show With Live Performance Of “Grown Woman” [Video] | christalrocK.com
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I am hoping you write again very soon!
I’m very pleased to uncover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!!
I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you bookmarked
to look at new information on your website.