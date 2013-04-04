Watch: Beyonce Previews New Song In Pepsi “Mirrors” Commercial





“Embrace your past, but live for now.”

Yesterday, Beyoncé posted a clip to her website with the message #BeyHereNow – with today’s date following. This morning she debuted a new brand new Pepsi commercial.

Titled “Mirrors,” the commercial features Bey embracing her past. While dancing in a room full of mirrors, she takes a break to grab a Pepsi. After taking a drink, she finds herself looking into the mirror at her image from her video “Bootylicious,”- followed by others such as, “Crazy In Love,” “Single Ladies,” and “Love On Top.” She also previews a new song titled “Grown Woman” as she travels back in time with some of her old dance moves (and adds a new routine as well).

Check it out in the video below..