Watch: BET Awards Pay Tribute To Prince With Series Of Performances

Prince was honored in a series of tributes throughout the night at the BET Awards on Sunday. There were performances from The Roots and Erykah Badu Bilal, Stevie Wonder and Tori Kelly, Jennifer Hudson, Maxwell, Janelle Monae and Prince’s longtime collaborator, Sheila E., rounded out the evening with a 10-minute medley.

From J. Hud bringing down the house with “Purple Rain,” to Sheila E. rockin’ the grand finale with her band and several Prince’s backup singers, watch as they all pay tribute to the late great singer with stunning performances.