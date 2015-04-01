Video: Wale – “The White Shoes”





Wale drops the accompanying visuals for his song, “The White Shoes.” In it, he tells the story of a young man that’s putting in work at odd jobs like sweeping a barbershop, and cleaning at a restaurant, to make money to replace his old dirty kicks.

After saving enough, he stops by the shoe store where Wale works to buy him a new pair. The high he feels from stepping out in his new sneakers (including a little attention from a few PYTs) is cut short when he’s attacked, and his shoes are stolen from him.

The track appears on the rapper’s new LP, The Album About Nothing, which arrived yesterday (Mar. 31st).

Tune in to the video below..