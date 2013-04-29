Video: Sean Kingston – “Beat It” (Ft Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa)

Sean Kingston brings along Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa for some fun in the sun, in the video to his single, “Beat It.” The fellas take over a Malibu mansion, throwing a big pool party filled with women in bikinis.

Sean described the concept of the video, telling Rap-Up.com:

It’s just the modern day Rat Pack. I’m 23, we all grown, so you really see us in a different light. We’re in suits, hot in fashion, just very swag and everything’s real tasteful. Helicopters, luxury cars, Ferraris, classic cars…

His upcoming album, Back 2 Life, is expected later this year.

Catch the Colin Tilley-directed clip below..