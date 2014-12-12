Video: Nicki Minaj – “Only” (Ft. Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown)

With The Pinkprint hitting stores on Monday (Dec. 15th), Nicki Minaj unleashes the accompanying visuals to her Drake, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown-assisted “Only.”

The Young Money Queen goes dominatrix in a slinky black number, as her YM family joins her in her sex dungeon. Breezy transforms as he makes his appearance with golden eyes.

According to NM Lite, Nicki will be performing on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Monday, in promotion of her new album.

Her “Pinkprint” also features appearances from Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Meek Mill, Skylar Grey, and more.

Watch the Hannah Lux Davis-directed clip here:

