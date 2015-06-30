Video: Kendrick Lamar – ‘Alright’

Kendrick Lamar delivers the video for his To Pimp a Butterfly single, “Alright.” Shot in the Bay Area, the black and white clip finds the Compton MC gliding around the city with his feet high above the ground, throwing money out the window of a moving car, and standing atop a traffic light pole.

During an interview with MTV, K.Dot broke down a number of his tracks from his album. While talking “Alright,” he explained:

When I got to Africa and saw other people’s problems, their struggle was 10 times harder and was raised crazier than what I was. Going out there really inspired — I wrote a lot of records off the album just by visiting South Africa. That was the moment I knew, Ok, I could either pimp this situation or fall victim to it. That was a turning point.

The Colin Tilley-directed clip features cameos from members of his TDE fam – ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul.

Watch below..