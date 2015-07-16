Video: Jidenna – ‘Classic Man’ Remix (Ft. Kendrick Lamar)

The remix to Jidenna‘s “Classic Man,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, gets the video treatment. The dapper rapper smoothly walks out of a soul food restaurant rockin’ a pair of Beats by Dre headphones, rolls around in a vintage car, and rocks out at a warehouse party with Kendrick and Janelle Monae. “Classic Man” and its remix will both take their places on the six-track EP Wondaland Presents: The Eephus – due out August 14. Watch the video inside