Video: Jidenna – ‘Classic Man’ Remix (Ft. Kendrick Lamar)

jidenna-kendrick-lamar-classic-man-remix-video-christal_rock

The remix to Jidenna‘s “Classic Man,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, gets the video treatment. The dapper rapper smoothly walks out of a soul food restaurant rockin’ a pair of Beats by Dre headphones, rolls around in a vintage car, and rocks out at a warehouse party with Kendrick and Janelle Monae. “Classic Man” and its remix will both take their places on the six-track EP Wondaland Presents: The Eephus – due out August 14. Watch the video inside

