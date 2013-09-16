Video: Jaheim – “Baby x3” (Starring Cynthia Bailey)

Last week, Jaheim debuted the accompanying visuals for his single “Baby x3.” After turning his camera on Cynthia Bailey in his “Age Ain’t a Factor” video (also featuring LisaRaye McCoy and Vivica Fox), things get a little hot and heavy between him and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star as their involvement carries over into this new vid.

Initially turning down his attempts to mix business with pleasure, Cynthia finally gives in. Her husband, Peter Bailey, and Jaheim’s leading lady eventually catch on to what’s brewing between the two; ending the Derek Blanks-directed clip with a cliffhanger… as the mystery remains as to why Jaheim’s woman is seen handcuffed and guided to the backseat of a police car. The song appears on the R&B crooner’s album Appreciation Day — in stores now.

Catch the video below:



