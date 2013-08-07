Video: Jaheim – “Age Ain’t A Factor” (Starring Cynthia Bailey, LisaRaye McCoy & Vivica A. Fox)

Jaheim enlists Cynthia Bailey, LisaRaye McCoy, and Vivica A. Fox for the video to his single, “Age Ain’t a Factor” – the lead from his forthcoming album Appreciation Day.

In the clip, the R&B crooner steps behind the camera as he shows his appreciation for the beautiful ladies, still fabulous over 40. He debuted the visuals via Essence.com, and also took a moment to discuss the concept of the song, as well as why he chose his leading ladies:

Some women get older and feel like they don’t have ‘it’ anymore. I feel like it’s my job to let you know that you still got it.



I chose LisaRaye because I know her personally; Cynthia Bailey is just gorgeous and Vivica is actually the theme of the record. If you listen to the song you’ll hear her name is mentioned. She’s so fly… She’s just a lady. She’s a legend and and she’s great at what she’s doing. She’s at the top of all the actresses in my mind. I was like 14 or 16 and watching her. All my friends used to fantasize about her and now that I’m ‘Jaheim,’ it’s like wow, there she is.

Watch the Derek Blanks-directed clip below..