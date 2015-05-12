Video: DJ Khaled – ‘How Many Times’ (Ft. Chris Brown, Lil Wayne & Big Sean)

DJ Khaled debuted his new song, “How Many Times,” featuring, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Big Sean – and wasted no time in unleashing the accompanying visuals. In the clip, they all hit the wilderness, and bring along a group of women to join them. Plus, there’s also a cameo from Ace Hood.

“How Many Times,” will appear on Khaled’s eighth studio album, I Changed A Lot, due later this year.

Check out the video below..