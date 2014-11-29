Video: Diddy Simmons – “Honestly”

Diggy Simmons cozies up to his leading lady, in the accompanying visuals for “Honestly.” The duo cuddles while out for a walk in the park, and gets playful while eating breakfast in bed.

Just what the “My Girl” singer needs to lift him up from those lonely days on the road. “I be on tour buses dealing with mess, sometimes I feel like I’m less than my best.. but you make me better,” he sings.

Diggy is currently readying the release of his new EP, Out of This World.

Watch the vid below..