Video: Boosie Badazz – ‘I’m Sorry’

Boosie Badazz debuts the accompanying visuals to “I’m Sorry.” In it, the Baton Rouge rapper takes a look back at his life, while sitting alone in a theater. His kids make an appearance in the Motion Family-directed clip, as he apologizes to each of them individualy for the time he spent away from them — and he also apologizes to his family and fans.

“I just want people to respect me as an legend off this album,” Boosie told BET.com, while answering what he wants fans to get out of his album. “I want people who might just got on me when they heard ‘Free Boosie’ to go buy this album and see why people were saying ‘Free Boosie.’ I want people to listen to the whole album and really comment on what you think is a good album. I just want people to buy it. I want people to buy it, and the music is gonna do everything for me. I guaranteed you won’t have to fast-forward any song.”

You can find “I’m Sorry” on Boosie’s album, Touch Down 2 Cause Hell.

Watch the video below..