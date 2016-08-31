Usher Releases Video For ‘Rivals’ (Ft. Future)

Gearing up for the release of his new album, Hard II Love, Usher keeps the visuals coming. The latest finds him linking with fellow ATLien, Future, for “Rivals.”

The “No Limit” crooner takes it back home to Atlanta for the clip, rolling a shiny, black old school whip through the familiar streets. The duo connects at a barbecue and also hits the club – all the while dropping lyrics about “dirty love.”

The video premiered exclusively on TIDAL, ahead of the September 16th release date for Hard II Love.

Usher stars as Sugar Ray Leonard in the new movie, Hands of Stone, in theaters now.