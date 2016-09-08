Usher Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame – Stevie Wonder, Kelly Rowland And Miguel Attend Ceremony

Usher was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday – just ahead of the release of his new album, Hard II Love.

“This is the first time in history that I’ve ever come in 2,588th place — and it felt like No. 1,” The “No Limit” crooner said he received the latest star at 6201 Hollywood Blvd.

In addition to his wife, Grace Miguel, their children and his mother, Jonetta Patton, joining him for the moment, fellow singers Stevie Wonder (not pictured), Kelly Rowland and Miguel were on hand to congratulate the R&B superstar.

Welcome to the block @usher !!! #handsofstone #HARDIILOVE Congratulations Ush!! #SincewewaskidsatDarrylSimmonshouse #lookatusnow #starsandshit A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Sep 7, 2016 at 3:36pm PDT

After thanking his mom and the people around him for everything they did to help him along the way, he addressed his fans.

“It’s because of you that this shining star is here,” he said. “Now it’s your responsibility to come down here every chance you get to shine my star,” he added with a laugh. “That’s the smallest thing that I could ask of you right now especially given the fact that I’m going to be walked on.”

Usher’s Hard II Love is due out on Friday, Sept. 16th – featuring his previously released songs, “Crash,” “No Limit,” “Missin U,” “Champions” and “Rivals” (feat. Future).

Congrats, Usher!