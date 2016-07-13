Tyrese Intervenes As David Banner & Lyfe Jennings Get Into Heated Discussion At Town Hall Meeting

A discussion turned heated between David Banner and Lyfe Jennings while attending the “Real Strategy For Change” town hall meeting in Decatur yesterday, causing Tyrese to intervene.

Hosted by Rickey Smiley, the meeting brought together a number of celebs and public figures, which also included 2 Chianz and Young Jeezy. During the conversation, David and Lyfe bumped heads on their views about guns.

A clip from Atlanta’s WSBTV – who provided media coverage – that made its way online starts in the middle of their debate.

“You sound crazy,” Lyfe is heard telling David Banner. “I’m going to tell you, you sound crazy. What we’re going through is crazy but we’re not going to create more by telling these people to bring guns against the police. That’s stupid! That’s stupid!” Tyrese, who helped moderate the event, then stepped up to intervene.

“What y’all not ‘gon do is stand up while my daughter is here,” Tyrese said (his 9-year-old daughter, Shayla, was there with him). “That ain’t happening.”

The two men didn’t allow any hard feelings to linger, as David noted that men are supposed to have differences and Lyfe also chimed in.

Men are suppose to have a difference of opinion. (That’s growth.) We are the only ones that let our enemy in the meetings with cameras. — DAVID BANNER (@davidbanner) July 13, 2016

Stop bashing our own this is not a popularity contest. We must disagree in private and move forward with understanding. Stay focused. — DAVID BANNER (@davidbanner) July 13, 2016

The fact that we are so easily distracted is a problem. They can perpetuate drama but it’s our choice to keep it up. Now let’s move forward. — DAVID BANNER (@davidbanner) July 13, 2016

On Instagram, Lyfe called David his brother and said that despite the disagreement, he supports his movement.

Photo: via hot1079atl – Instagram