Tyga Accused Of Relentlessly Pursuing 14-Year-Old Model On Social Media

14-year-old aspiring model and singer, Molly O’Malia, is saying that Tyga initiated unwanted and “uncomfortable” contact with her online.

According to PEOPLE, O’Malia came forward with lawyer Gloria Allred, during a press conference on Monday, after a tabloid published a story suggesting she and the rapper had a sexual relationship.

She cried as she spoke to reporters; saying that their interaction never left social media – and that communication was ended once Tyga tried to meet up with her:

“The truth is that Tyga contacted me first. He direct messaged me on Instagram. I knew who he was but I was surprised that he was contacting me,” she said in a statement. “I thought that it could possibly be about my music, but he did not mention that in his initial communication with me. I thought that was strange, but I was thinking he would bring that up in his next message to me. However, he didn’t mention it in the next message.”

She continues, sharing that she felt uncomfortable when he asked her to FaceTime with him. “He asked me to FaceTime 3 times, but I did not do it,” she says. “Because of my discomfort with why he wanted to communicate with me I quickly stopped responding to him. It’s crazy how so much can come out of nothing.” O’Malia says that she is speaking out, “because I don’t want what happened to me to happen to any other young girl.”

A rep for Tyga has since issued a response to the claims; advising that the rapper did have a conversation with the 14-year-old, but only to scout her musical talent after his team became interested in signing her as a singer:

More from TMZ:

Tyga’s manager Anthony Martini tells TMZ the rapper reached out to 14-year-old Molly O’Malia after his team found out she had a pretty strong musical following online and thought she might be a candidate for a Last Kings Records project … his record label. Tyga claims it was strictly business and completely PG. As for her age — according to text messages obtained by TMZ … Molly mentions she is 17. The manager says in the back and forth Tyga specifically asked her to send him some music, adding things never got “uncomfortable” as she claimed. The rep says Tyga wanted to FaceTime Molly to talk business and see her sing … as he sat in the studio with his producers.

During the news coference, Gloria Allred said that an article by OK! made O’Malia the target of attacks for allegedly getting between Kylie and Tyga.