Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of Terence Crutcher

Tulsa police office, Betty Shelby, who shot and killed Terence Crutcher on Friday, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

According to TMZ:

Prosecutors in Tulsa, Oklahoma announced the charge Thursday against officer Betty Shelby, who fired the lone shot that killed Crutcher. He was unarmed at the time of the shooting, and video of the incident showed he had his hands raised throughout most of the incident. Shelby’s lawyer says the officer opened fire because Crutcher was not following orders and had reached into his SUV window.

Additionally, the site reports that Shelby turned herself in overnight, and according to her documents, she was booked at 1:11 AM and released at 1:31 AM – when she posted $50,000 bond.