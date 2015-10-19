Trina Remixes Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ Single + She’s Spotted On Set Of A New Video

As she gears up for the release of her sixth studio album, Trina drops off a remix to Drake‘s hit single, “Hotline Bling,” and was also spotted prepping a new video — possibly accompanying visuals for one of her tracks from the album?

On the remix, the Diamond Princess calls out guys that do nothing but procrastinate and play games. “You wanna call my phone on the late night, when you drunk as f*ck you lame,” she spits.

For the video, Trina’s seen rockin’ a sexy hot pink and silver dress, which she pairs with hot pink heels. She poses for a pic with Kash Doll, and the two of them are filmed sitting alongside one another in a white whip.

Catch a couple more pics, and a clip from the set below..