Trina Celebrates Birthday As Monica’s ‘Code Red Experience’ Tour Rolls Into Atlanta; Tiny, Missy Elliott & More Spotted

Posted on by

trina-celebrates-birthday-monica-rico-love-code-red-experience-tour-christal_rock

Trina celebrated her birthday at the Gold Room in Atlanta on Thursday night, as Monica‘s Code Red Experience tour also rolled into her hometown. After Mo rock’d her show, along with Rico Love, they all headed over to the Gold Room to party.

The ladies looked fab; Trina stepping out in a deep V neck, red and black jumpsuit – while Monica rock’d a white dress, fur coat, and lace up boots.

trina-birthday-monica-code-red-exp-tour-christal_rock

Tiny stopped through to show support to Monica at her concert, as well as Mo’s husband, Shannon Brown, mother, Marilyn Best, and kids Rocko, Romelo and Laiyah – plus, Missy Elliott also came out.

Happy Birthday Trina!

See more pics from the night below..

trina-celebrates-birthday-monica-code-red-experience-tour-christal_rock trina-celebrates-birthday-monica-code-red-experience-tour-01-christal_rock
monica-tiny-code-red-experience-tour-christal_rock
monica-shannon-and-rico-love-code-red-experience-tour-christal_rock trina-celebrates-birthday-missy-monica-code-red-experience-tour-01-christal_rock trina-celebrates-birthday-missy-monica-code-red-experience-tour-christal_rock trina-celebrates-birthday-monica-code-red-experience-tour-02-christal_rock
monica-and-missy-code-red-experience-tour-01-christal_rock
monica-and-her-mom-code-red-experience-tour-christal_rock monica-and-her-kids-code-red-experience-tour-02-christal_rock monica-and-her-kids-code-red-experience-tour-01-christal_rock monica-and-her-kids-code-red-experience-tour-christal_rock

Photos: Monica/Trina – Instagram/Facebook  Prince Williams/ATLpics/FreddyO

One thought on “Trina Celebrates Birthday As Monica’s ‘Code Red Experience’ Tour Rolls Into Atlanta; Tiny, Missy Elliott & More Spotted

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *