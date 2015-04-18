Trey Songz Takes Fans Behind The Scenes In ‘The Intermission’ Documentary

Trey Songz is giving his fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life over the past year, in his new documentary, Trigga Reloaded: The Intermission. He highlights everything from his workouts and rehearsals, to promo for his 2014 album Trigga — and shows himself giving his tourmate Nicki Minaj a Louis Vuitton box wrapped with a bow, while on stage during one of their stops in Glasgow.

A lot has happened in a year and after most recently completing two mega tours from the US to Europe, I felt re-energized by the love and wanted to share this glimpse of the journey while giving my fans some new music with “Intermission,” he wrote. “The love I’ve received is beyond belief, I’ve attempted to reciprocate it by sharing this vulnerable yet genuine piece.”