Tracy Morgan Marries Megan Wollover

Tracy Morgan has married longtime fiancée Megan Wollover. Fourteen months after a tragic six-car accident that left him fighting for his life, the comedian walked his bride down the aisle to the altar.

“I don’t want to walk my wife down the aisle with a cane or in a wheelchair,” he told PEOPLE in June. “So I had to go hard with the therapy … I had to get better. There was no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

The couple’s emotional ceremony was attended by close friends and family – including their 2-year-old daughter, Maven.

“We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it,” said Megan, who stayed by Tracy’s side after his June 7, 2014, accident. “I’m so excited to see what our future holds and feel so blessed to spend the rest of my life with Tracy!”

Congrats to the couple!

Photo: PEOPLE