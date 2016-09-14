Toya Wright Opens Up About Her Brothers’ Murders, Talks Lil Wayne’s Beef With Birdman & If She Would Consider Getting Back With Wayne [Video]

Toya Wright appears on The Real this week, where she opens up about the tragic murders of her two brothers, Rudy and Josh Johnson, talks Lil Wayne‘s ongoing beef with Birdman and also answers the question of if she ever sees herself getting back with Wayne.

Read highlights below..

On how she reacted walking up to the scene of her brother’s death:

Well, I wasn’t able to go up to the scene and see them. But like being around there was like so unreal to me at the moment. So when I went to the hospital after that, you know, my mom identified the bodies. And you know, she said it was my brothers. It’s like I just got numb. I was like, “This cannot be real.” It’s like it’s a pain that I don’t think I ever felt in my life. You know, to lose two siblings at one time over senseless violence.

On Wayne’s beef with Birdman:

I try not to get involved into Wayne’s personal business. But, I will say he deserve.. he deserve his pay, and he deserve to have his music out, because to me he is one of the best rappers alive. I’m not saying that because he’s my daughter’s father. I met Wayne when I was 13 years old, and he works extremely hard, he’s very loyal, and I promise I’ve never met a person in my life that works as hard as this boy. I just feel like because he works so hard, people need to hear what he’s working on. He’s a great rapper and his music needs to be out, so I just hope they can resolve the issue and we can hear ‘C 5.’

When the photo of Toya that Weezy recently posted is brought up, and the question is asked on if there’s of chances of the two of them reuniting, Toya says:

You never know what the future holds, but right now I just feel like.. it’s a ‘No.’ He has a lot of growing up to do – he’s still kind of like the Hot Boy Lil Wayne, and I’m at a different place in my life. But, I will support Wayne forever. That will never change, because I’m his friend first.

Catch Toya alongside the ladies of the The Real when the show airs today (Sept. 14th), to also find out what she shares about her divorce from Mickey “Memphitz” Wright.

Photo: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television