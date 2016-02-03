Toya Wright Announces Her New Book ‘How To Lose A Husband’ Is Available For Pre-Order, Leads To Her & K. Michelle Taking Shots At Each Other On IG

Toya Wright just announced that her new book, How to Lose a Husband is available for pre-order now (out 2/14). During an interview with Wendy Williams last year, the author and reality star mentioned the book, while talking her separation from Memphitz Wright.

“You see he’s acting out on Instagram,” she said. “How he chooses to deal with his stuff is how he chooses to. How I choose to deal with mine is different. I’m hurt too. I decided to write a book called “How To Lose A Husband.”

After Toya shared news with fans yesterday, on how to receive their copy, The Shade Room posted the cover on their Instagram for their roommates. They later posted screenshots of an exchange that went down between Toya and K. Michelle, after K commented on the cover with laughing emojis.

Toya later posted, “Glad to see you watching,” with K responding, “Watching you look stupid.” Toya goes on to say that she doesn’t understand why K is mad: “I mean, f**k I’m the one that lost two husbands. Oh I bet I know why…It’s cuz you can’t seem to find one.” K eventually tells her that she’s always going to be petty when it comes to her. “You tried to make my life hell,” she says. “Don’t try me b***h ever again in yo life.”

In case you’re not familiar with the history between the two, K dated Memphitz prior to him and Toya getting married, and there was some bad blood between them when Toya questioned K. Michelle’s claims that Memphitz abused her.

See what else they had to say, courtesy of The Shade Room, below..

#KMichelle stepped into the #ShadeRoom being petty ??? (View previous post) #ToyaWright A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoominc) on Feb 2, 2016 at 8:15pm PST

#ToyaWright and #KMichelle both stepped into the #ShadeRoom #ClapBackSeason (View previous post) A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoominc) on Feb 2, 2016 at 8:49pm PST

#ToyaWright & #ReginaeCarter vs. #KMichelle #ClapBackSeason A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoominc) on Feb 2, 2016 at 10:02pm PST