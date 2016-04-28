Tiny Shares New Photos Of Baby Heiress As She Turns One Month Old

T.I. and Tiny‘s baby girl has turned one month old, and to mark the occasion, Tiny shared a few adorable snaps of their newborn daughter to Instagram.

“My newest reason to wake up smiling & so in love!” she captioned a photo of her giving baby Heiress a kiss as she holds her.

Shortly after giving birth, Tiny called in to V-103’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show, where she talked criticism received on social media over their baby’s name. “I think that a lot of people don’t know how to pronounce it, so they got a lot to say,” she said. “It’s Heiress [air-is] Diana Harris. My middle name is Diane, so I just changed it to Diana, and I felt like it was a royalty name that went with Heiress, and it also represents me.”

Heiress is the couple’s third child together, and with her arrival of their #Lucky7, they have 7 children collectively.

See a couple more cute snaps in the below collage..

