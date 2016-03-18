Tiny Shares Look At Pregnancy Photo Shoot With T.I. [Photo]

T.I. and his wife Tiny have only a few weeks left, before welcoming their new baby girl. Ahead of her arrival, the couple posed for a pregnancy shoot with Derek Blanks, and Tiny has shared one of the images.

The photo (below) finds Tiny lying down – rockin’ a red lip, white button down shirt, opened to show off her baby bump, and black thigh high stockings. Tip, who has his arms placed on each side of her head holding her hands, leans forward with his face next to hers.

After thanking her photographer and everyone who contributed to her glam, Tiny thanked her hubby, saying: “Laslty thx to the sexy daddy in the pic @troubleman31 #Lucky7 #AprilBaby.”

She also posted an ultrasound pic of her baby girl, who’s due to make her entrance into the world on 04/20/16.

So anxious to meet my new boo #Lucky7? she so active we can barely get a good pic. She won’t move the cord out her face. I’m in love with her fat cheeks already! #33wks #&Counting #AprilBaby A photo posted by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Mar 15, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

Photos: Tiny – Instagram/ Derek Blanks