Tiny Celebrates 40th Birthday With T.I., Monica, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton & More

Tiny celebrated her 40th birthday at T.I.‘s new Scales 925 restaurant in Atlanta, last night. The birthday girl looked gorge in a champagne colored fringe dress, and a gold headband.

She was surrounded by severalf family and friends as she celebrated the occasion, including her hubby T.I. and daughter Zonnique — Monica and Kandi Burruss were there with their husbands Shannon Brown and Todd Tucker, and Tamar Braxton came out as well.

Tiny’s cake consisted of layers of pillows with various designs – topped with a Genie lamp. In one pic Zonnique shared of her and her mom, she added the cute caption: “so small and perfect”

Happy Birthday Tiny!

Catch more pics from her Fabulous 40 celebration below..

Photos: Monica/ Zonnique – Instagram