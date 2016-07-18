Tinashe And Calvin Harris Are Reportedly Dating

Tinashe and Taylor Swift‘s ex, Calvin Harris, have a new romance brewing – according to reports.

A source tells PageSix that the “Superlove” singer is “casually” seeing the Scottish DJ.

“They have been seeing each other on the DL. It’s only been weeks, so it’s still pretty casual right now. They’ve been on a few dates,” says the source.

The pair first met in the studio in 2014 when they collaborated on the song “Dollar Signs” (rumored to be writing songs for Rihanna at the time). “They stayed in touch and recently started hanging out again,” the source adds.

Tinashe and Calvin were spotted on a date at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday. “It was clearly a date. They were super close,” an insider revealed.

Reps for the couple did not offer comment.

Photo: Instagram