troop-all-i-do-christal_rock

Published Thursday, March 24th, 2016 at 475 × 349 in Throwback Thursday: Troop – ‘All I Do Is Think Of You’

I can’t wait to get to school each day, and wait for you to pass my way. And bells start to ring, an angel starts to sing: “Hey that’s the girl for you. So what are ya gonna do? Hey little girl!!! I LOVE YOU !!! All i do is think of you. Day and night that’s all i do.




One thought on “troop-all-i-do-christal_rock

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *