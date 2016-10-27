Throwback Thursday: Tony! Toni! Toné! – ‘Just Me And You’

Just me and you (Just me and you). Dont worry bout Michael. Dont worry bout Johnny (We don't need nobody else). Dont worry bout Terry baby. Just me and you. Just the two.

Photo: Swig38

