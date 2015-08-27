Throwback Thursday: P. Diddy – ‘I Need A Girl’ Part Two (Ft. Ginuwine, Loon & Mario Winans)

Posted on by
What I need.. Is a pretty woman next to me. To share the dreams that I believe. Someone who truly understands, how to treat a man. This is what I need.

What I need.. Is a pretty woman next to me. To share the dreams that I believe. Someone who truly understands, how to treat a man. This is what I need.


You May Also Like

Throwback Thursday: Ginuwine – ‘ None Of Ur Friends Business’
Throwback Thursday: Ginuwine – ‘In Those Jeans’
Throwback Thursday: Ginuwine – “So Anxious”
Throwback Thursday: Tony! Toni! Toné! – ‘Just Me And You’

6 thoughts on “Throwback Thursday: P. Diddy – ‘I Need A Girl’ Part Two (Ft. Ginuwine, Loon & Mario Winans)

  3. A person essentially assist to make significantly articles I might state.

    That is the first time I frequented your website page
    and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made
    to create this particular post incredible. Wonderful task!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *