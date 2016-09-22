Throwback Thursday: Lil Boosie – ‘Miss Kissin On You’ (Ft. Trina) Posted on Thursday, September 22nd, 2016 by Christal Rock Your swag’s on point and you keep me coming right back. When you text I write back.. yeah right back. I know you like that, that’s why I handle that. You May Also Like Throwback Thursday: Trina – ‘I Got A Thang For You” (Ft. Keyshia Cole) Throwback Thursday: Trina – “Here We Go” (Ft. Kelly Rowland) Throwback Thursday: Trina – “I Got A Thang For You” (Ft. Keyshia Cole) Throwback Thursday: Tony! Toni! Toné! – ‘Just Me And You’
Great post. I’m facing a couple of these difficulties.