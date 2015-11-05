Throwback Thursday: Fantasia – ‘Got Me Waiting’

You got me waiting, you got me waiting. When I telling you everything you need to hear, like baby come now. You got me waiting, but I cant keeping waiting on you. Acting like whatever I will always be around.

